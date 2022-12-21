Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.00. 3,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

