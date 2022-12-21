Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.46

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 3769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock worth $165,450 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Immunovant by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.