Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Msd Capital L. P Sells 15,060 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $45,481.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,089 shares in the company, valued at $181,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE ICD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

