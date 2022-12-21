IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $179,929.72 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

