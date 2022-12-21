Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter worth about $724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

See Also

