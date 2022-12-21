Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.86. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares.

Input Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84.

Input Capital Company Profile

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

