Insider Buying: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Kyle Michael Wool acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $17,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,783.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Kyle Michael Wool acquired 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $18,450.00.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.93. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.