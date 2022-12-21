Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $8,377,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,460,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,328. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.