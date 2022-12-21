Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $8,377,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,460,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,328. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.