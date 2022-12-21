Insider Buying: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Buys 67,052 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.22 per share, with a total value of $4,842,495.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,796,728.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50.

NYSE:DUOL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. 5,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of -0.26. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $67,084,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

