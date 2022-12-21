Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires 27,900 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation bought 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$143,648.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,649,136 shares in the company, valued at C$70,275,306.52.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.18. 9,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$332.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.13.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

