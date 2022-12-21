Insider Selling: Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS) Senior Officer Sells 42,595 Shares of Stock

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Douglas Green sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$25,131.05.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

CVE:DWS traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$17.00 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.