Insider Selling: Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vector Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of VGR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

