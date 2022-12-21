Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.76. 60,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 48,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

Institutional Trading of Inspire 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

