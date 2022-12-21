Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells 678 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 268,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,352. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

