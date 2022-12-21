Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,288,723. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

