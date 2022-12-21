Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.