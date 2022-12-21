Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) vs. DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Critical Analysis

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and DNB Bank ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.08 billion 2.46 $461.14 million $3.41 6.74 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.19 $2.95 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services.

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 29.40% 16.40% 1.74% DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89%

Risk & Volatility

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intercorp Financial Services and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 DNB Bank ASA 1 3 4 0 2.38

Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. DNB Bank ASA has a consensus target price of $196.00, suggesting a potential upside of 918.71%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Intercorp Financial Services.

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Intercorp Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Intercorp Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including credit cards, payroll deduction loans, mortgages, and consumer loans, as well as cash, student, and collateralized cash loans. In addition, the company provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products, as well as financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts; brokerage, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 189 financial stores and 1,581 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

