International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.84. Approximately 71,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 123,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPCO. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

