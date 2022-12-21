Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.47.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $265.47. 2,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,148. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

