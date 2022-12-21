Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

