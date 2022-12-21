Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

