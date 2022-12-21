Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Lowered by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. 18,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,616. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

