Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 4.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
SPHQ opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.