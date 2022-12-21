Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 4.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000.

SPHQ opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

