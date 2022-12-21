Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 3.19% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDHQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 222.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IDHQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 3,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

