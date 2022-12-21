Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

XMLV stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

