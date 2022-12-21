Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

