Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

PHO stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

