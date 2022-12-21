Investec Downgrades Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) to Hold

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSITF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 87 ($1.06) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Currys Price Performance

Currys stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Currys has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

