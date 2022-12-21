Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2022 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $508.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $511.00.

12/12/2022 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $511.00 to $548.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $505.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $540.00 to $590.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $535.00.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $490.00 to $545.00.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $589.00 to $607.00.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00.

12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $500.00.

11/29/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/28/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $535.00.

11/16/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $540.00.

10/31/2022 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $13.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

