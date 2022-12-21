Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/20/2022 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/12/2022 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $508.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $511.00.
- 12/12/2022 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/5/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $511.00 to $548.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $505.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $540.00 to $590.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $535.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $490.00 to $545.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $589.00 to $607.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $500.00.
- 11/29/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/28/2022 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/28/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $535.00.
- 11/16/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $540.00.
- 10/31/2022 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ ULTA traded up $13.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.