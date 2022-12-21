iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,489 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 15.1% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 392,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 438.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,390.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 164,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

