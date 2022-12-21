iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

