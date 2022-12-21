iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. 11,067,947 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

