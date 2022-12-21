iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

