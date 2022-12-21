iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 8.9% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $80,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,425,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 166,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,839,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,941,000 after purchasing an additional 683,961 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

