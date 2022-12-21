iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. 53,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

