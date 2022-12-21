iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 269,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. 104,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,089. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

