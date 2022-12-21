iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Decreased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

AGG opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

