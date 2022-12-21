iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lowered by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,556 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 85,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,089. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

