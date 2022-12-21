iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 610,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 499,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,438 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.