iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Position Decreased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,162 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $46.28.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
