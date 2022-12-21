iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 210,595 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $39.56.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
