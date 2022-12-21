iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 210,595 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $39.56.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,015,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,110,000 after acquiring an additional 455,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 123,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,380,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,652,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

