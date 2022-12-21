iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Increased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 858,039 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

