iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,813 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

