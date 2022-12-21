iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

