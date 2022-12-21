iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,117. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

