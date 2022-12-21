iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,159 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $40,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

