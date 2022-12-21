iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.19.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.