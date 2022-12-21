iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 663,889 shares.The stock last traded at $100.86 and had previously closed at $98.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 459,862 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.