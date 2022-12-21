iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $66,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. 77,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

