iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 41,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.52. 95,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,853. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

